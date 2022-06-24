The unrelenting and dangerous heat keeps our First Alert Weather Days intact through this weekend

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Dangerous heat levels will be with us as we head into our last weekend of June. We have Heat Advisories in place for all of east Texas from now through at least 7 p.m. Saturday. I am going to go out on a limb and say that these heat advisories will get extended through Sunday as well.

This is why we have First Alert Weather Days in place from today through Sunday. Many areas will top out in the lower 100′s, making this heat wave the first we have seen in a few years.

The infamous heat dome will dominate our weather landscape this weekend, allowing for skies to be mostly clear at night and mostly sunny during the day. We will bake under the hot, June sunshine with very few clouds out there to offer any type of relief. Worse yet, the odds for any type of cooling showers and thunderstorms this weekend is close to zero as the sinking air aloft will prevent those cumulus clouds from building into afternoon showers.

Furthermore, the heat index values will be topping out around between 105-110 each afternoon, adding to the sizzle.

Therefore, make sure you limit your time outdoors this week, especially between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. when the temperatures will be at their highest mark. Also, make sure you stay hydrated by drinking fluids throughout the day, even if you are not thirsty. If you do have to be outside, take frequent breaks and seek the shade whenever possible. It would also be a good idea to check o on the kids and elderly neighbors as well.

There are signs the heat dome will finally break down and shift west by late Sunday, opening up the door for a late June cold front to spill south through east Texas from late Sunday night through Monday of next week. That frontal passage would bring us a 30% chance of scattered downpours on Monday while also taking an edge off the heat. Instead of highs in triple digit territory, we will bump them down into the lower-to-middle 90′s next week, which is still hot, but not nearly as oppressive as the heat we are currently facing and will face this weekend.

Areas down in deep east Texas will hang on to some low-end, 20% chances of rain through the middle of the week while residents in Tyler, Longview, Kilgore, and north of Interstate 20 will be mainly dry behind the frontal passage for at least a couple of days.

