Texas’ ‘trigger law’ on abortion set to go into effect in 30 days

TEXAS (KLTV) - Following the Supreme Court’s ruling overturning Roe v. Wade, Texas’ “trigger law” will go into effect in 30 days.

The trigger law makes performing an abortion a felony. It makes an exception only to save the life of the mother or if there’s a risk of quote “substantial impairment of major bodily function.”

Doctors who violate the law could face life in prison and fines up to $100,000

The law does not allow for the prosecution of the woman who gets the abortion.

Rep. Giovanni Capriglione (R-Keller) authored the trigger bill and appeared on East Texas Now a few weeks ago explaining what the trigger bill is and how it works.

“The court is saying, ‘This is for the state legislatures,’” Capriglione said. “And they’re right.”

