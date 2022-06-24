Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Texas’ ‘trigger law’ on abortion set to go into effect in 30 days

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TEXAS (KLTV) - Following the Supreme Court’s ruling overturning Roe v. Wade, Texas’ “trigger law” will go into effect in 30 days.

The trigger law makes performing an abortion a felony. It makes an exception only to save the life of the mother or if there’s a risk of quote “substantial impairment of major bodily function.”

Doctors who violate the law could face life in prison and fines up to $100,000

The law does not allow for the prosecution of the woman who gets the abortion.

Rep. Giovanni Capriglione (R-Keller) authored the trigger bill and appeared on East Texas Now a few weeks ago explaining what the trigger bill is and how it works.

“The court is saying, ‘This is for the state legislatures,’” Capriglione said. “And they’re right.”

