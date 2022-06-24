Texas government officials react to Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Texas government officials are reacting to the news of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued the following statement following the news of the court’s decision.

“The U.S. Supreme Court correctly overturned Roe v. Wade and reinstated the right of states to protect innocent, unborn children. Texas is a pro-life state, and we have taken significant action to protect the sanctity of life. Texas has also prioritized supporting women’s healthcare and expectant mothers in need to give them the necessary resources so that they can choose life for their child. I signed laws that extended Medicaid health care coverage to six months post-partum, appropriated $345 million for women’s health programs, and invested more than $100 million toward our Alternatives to Abortion program. This critical program provides counseling, mentoring, care coordination, and material assistance, such as car seats, diapers, and housing to mothers in need.

Texas will always fight for the innocent unborn, and I will continue working with the Texas legislature and all Texans to save every child from the ravages of abortion and help our expectant mothers in need,” Abbott said.

Candidate for Texas governor Beto O’Rourke issued this statement after the decision.

“The only way to overcome today’s decision is to win this race for governor. The Supreme Court has sent this back to the states, and our state’s current governor has outlawed abortion beginning at conception with no exception for rape or incest. If you care about protecting a woman’s freedom to make her own decisions about her own body, health care, and future, join this campaign and help us win,” O’Rourke said.

East Texas Sen. Bryan Hughes issued this statement after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade Friday.

“Today, the U.S. Supreme Court has affirmed our nation’s constitutional foundation of respect for life by finally correcting a decision that has wrongly ruled for almost 50 years. I commend the Court for refusing to be bullied and for deciding the outcome based on the rightful application of the law rather than on fealty to a lawless ruling,” Hughes said.

“This historic decision marks the end of a terrible chapter in our history. By extending equal protection of the law to the most innocent, the Court today brings us closer to living out the true meaning of the American creed. Texas stands with 12 other states with trigger laws already in place to immediately begin saving lives now that Roe v. Wade is set aside. But there is more work to be done.

Texas will continue to lead the way in this post-Roe world. In addition to existing benefits to help mothers and children, we have allocated $100 million solely to help expectant mothers and adoptive parents. The program provides everything from parenting classes to car seats and proves that we can save the life of the unborn child while we love, respect, and support the mother. We will not forget the 62 million Americans who were denied life before their first breath. With the travesty of Roe v. Wade finally on the ash heap of history, more little lives can be saved, and more mothers can be helped.”

State Representative Matt Schaefer released the following statement after the ruling.

“The Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade means that in the State of Texas abortion is effectively abolished. In 2021, the Texas Legislature passed HB 1280 which springs into effect 30 days after Roe v. Wade is overturned. A doctor performing an abortion at any stage of pregnancy will face serious criminal charges and civil liability, with the only exceptions being risk of death, or serious risk to a major bodily function of the mother. Texas law will define “unborn child” as an individual living member of the homo sapiens species from fertilization until birth, including the entire embryonic and fetal stages of development. Texas law does not allow criminal charges against the mother. Additionally, Texas laws on abortion that existed prior to Roe v. Wade that had been set aside are now relevant again. To God be the glory for laws protecting innocent life in the State of Texas,” he said.

The Republican Party of Texas also issued a statement lauding the decision.

Republican Party of Texas Chairman Matt Rinaldi said, “Today is a historic day which Republicans and Pro-Life advocates have waited for a generation. It will be remembered in history as the day the United States of America reversed one of the most unjust, damaging and plainly incorrect judicial decisions in it’s history. Thankfully, the left’s egregious attack on our government institutions failed, and justice was done. We also are grateful for the work of Rep. Giovanni Capriglione, Sen. Angela Paxton, and the Republican and Democrat legislators who passed the law which will now protect the lives of all unborn children in Texas.

“The Republican Party of Texas continues to support facilitating adoptions and providing assistance to mothers in need both during and after their pregnancies. During the 87th Texas Legislature funding was greatly increased for the Alternatives to Abortion program, which received a total of $100 million for the biennium. This program gives mothers access to needed resources during and after their pregnancy. The program assists new mothers and their children by providing items like diapers, formula, car seats, and classes on pregnancy and parenting. Additionally, private nonprofit crisis pregnancy centers like Birth Choice in Dallas, the Trotter House in Austin, and Houston Pregnancy Help Center in Houston provide services to assist mothers both during and after pregnancy.”

The Texas Democratic Party also responded after the court’s decision came down.

“Nearly 50 years ago, the Supreme Court enshrined in Roe v. Wade the fundamental right to reproductive freedom for all Americans. Today, our worst fear was realized: the Court has overturned that ruling, ending the federal constitutional protection of abortion rights and threatening the reproductive liberty of millions of Americans.

“No child or adult should be forced to carry a pregnancy to term against their will. By supporting this decision and enacting legislation like the ‘trigger’ law, Greg Abbott and Texas Republicans have made it clear they are hellbent on doing just that. With the passage of Texas’s six-week abortion ban, these radical far-right conservatives have already made Texas an incredibly dangerous place to live for the millions who sought to exercise their previously-protected right to abortion. Now, Texas has become exponentially more dangerous with the activation of this dystopian and extremist law.

“Nevertheless, we cannot and will not stop fighting. Make no mistake: Texas Democrats will not sit idly by as Republicans threaten the lives and liberty of millions of Texans.

“Today’s decision is a blaring, five-alarm call to action. It is more important than ever that we send to Washington true, fearless leaders who are ready to fight to codify abortion at the federal level. It is more important than ever that we elect Beto O’Rourke as governor, flip the Texas Legislature, and elect Democrats up and down the ticket who will overturn Greg Abbott’s draconian and brutal laws imposing the will of a tiny minority on the entirety of our state.

“We cannot tolerate anything less. This is the moment to organize, raise our voices, and create change. The urgency of protecting abortion access has never been greater; the threat to our livelihoods and freedoms has never been more immediate.

“This November, Texans have a choice: radical conservatives running on a platform of anti-freedom and anti-Texan authoritarianism, forced birth, and human suffering – or Democrats up and down the ticket who will cushion the blow of today’s national trauma by ensuring Texans can live without fear of forfeiting the right to their most basic bodily autonomy.

“The choice is clear. The moment to act is right now,” said Texas Democratic Party Co-Executive Director Hannah Roe Beck.

RELATED: Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade; states can ban abortion

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.