Smith County man shot in stomach after scuffle

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A man suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his stomach after a scuffle occurred at a house on Mary Ann Street Friday afternoon.

According to a press release from the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, SCSO deputies responded to a deadly conduct call in the 3100 block of Mary Ann Street at about 12:51 p.m. Friday.

The caller told the dispatcher that a man confronted him in the front yard of his residence and attacked him.

“During the scuffle, the caller pulled out a handgun and shot the man in the abdomen an unknown amount of times,” the press release stated.

When deputies got to the scene, the injured man was found standing on the front porch, the press release stated. The injured man had allegedly tried to enter the caller’s home. The SCSO deputies learned that the man had been shot in the stomach.

Shortly afterward, UT Health EMS paramedics arrived and started treating the man. The man was taken to UT Health Main and rushed into emergency surgery, the press release stated.

“He is in serious but stable condition at this time,” the press release stated.

Smith County investigators and the Crime Scene Unit responded to the location. They are currently talking to witnesses and processing the scene, the press release stated.

“At this time, we are withholding the names of both of the involved parties,” the press release stated.

