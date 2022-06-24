Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
SFA players give back by coaching at Kyle Keller basketball camp

By Caleb Beames
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Another Kyle Keller basketball camp wrapped up on Thursday with smiling faces from the campers and coaches.

The coaches for the camp where the SFA basketball players, giving up the floor for some of their young fans.

“I went to the SFA camps,” Nana Antwi-boasiako said. ““I feel like it was yesterday I was 9 years-old picking up a basketball and coming to camp. Now I am a player. Times have changed.”

The camp closed with the students getting to take the court against the ‘Jacks. The teachers for the week did not disappoint pulling off half court shots and ally-oops, leaving the kids cheering for more.

“I love the camps,” Keller said. They are always fun. The last day is always my favorite part. It allows me to gage what kind of young men we have by how much they get after it and give of themselves back to the youngsters in East Texas.”

Keller will be offering one more camp in August. Click here for info.

