Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Sculpture built to bring awareness to East Texas Food Bank’s resources

Volunteers spent the morning building a combat boot sculpture out of canned goods at the East...
Volunteers spent the morning building a combat boot sculpture out of canned goods at the East Texas Food Bank.(Willie Downs)
By Willie Downs
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Volunteers spent Friday morning building a combat boot sculpture out of canned goods at the East Texas Food Bank.

“When you’re on a fixed income and learned how to budget your finances and your expenses on that income, and then all of a sudden, everything costs so much more, it definitely has an impact,” said Panola County veterans service officer Bill Morris.

Coming out of the pandemic and now with the rising cost of inflation, many people are struggling to survive.

Humana volunteers partnered with the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the East Texas Food Bank in Tyler to build a combat boot sculpture out of canned goods.

Morris says the sculpture symbolizes the food bank’s boots-on-the-ground approach to fighting hunger in the community.

“It’s bringing awareness to resources that are available for people that suffer from hunger, and particularly, for me as a veterans service officer, my interest is geared towards our veterans - veterans in our county that may be hungry and don’t have food to eat,” Morris said.

Morris said he wants to know how to tap into the resources provided by the food bank, so he can share them with the veterans in Panola County.

He said he hopes the combat boot sculpture will bring awareness to those people in the community that need assistance.

“Well, I would hope two things: number one, hey here’s a place I can contribute if I am able to do that, and number two, hey here’s a place where I can get help if that’s what I need,” Morris said.

For information on how to donate to or get help from the East Texas Food Bank, visit the organization’s website.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trina Brooks-Dawson
Indictment alleges Tyler woman embezzled money from company for 7 years
Aleigha Denise Coble
Extradited murder suspects booked into Hopkins County Jail
1,000 juvenile paddlefish now in Caddo Lake
1,000 prehistoric fish released into East Texas Lake
Raymond Jones (Source: Henderson County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)
Athens college ‘all clear’ after manhunt suspect captured
Derek Robert Hamm
Tyler man pleads guilty to federal charges after posing as war hero

Latest News

Wellness Center On Roe V Wade
Wellness Center On Roe V Wade
Roe V Wade Overturned
Roe V Wade Overturned
An investigation is underway.
Person barricaded in vehicle prompting roadblocks in Lufkin
'The right thing': Smith County Judge and U.S. Rep. candidate Nathaniel Moran lauds SCOTUS...
'The right thing': Smith County Judge and U.S. Rep. candidate Nathaniel Moran lauds SCOTUS decision