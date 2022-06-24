Sculpture built to bring awareness to East Texas Food Bank’s resources

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Volunteers spent Friday morning building a combat boot sculpture out of canned goods at the East Texas Food Bank.

“When you’re on a fixed income and learned how to budget your finances and your expenses on that income, and then all of a sudden, everything costs so much more, it definitely has an impact,” said Panola County veterans service officer Bill Morris.

Coming out of the pandemic and now with the rising cost of inflation, many people are struggling to survive.

Humana volunteers partnered with the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the East Texas Food Bank in Tyler to build a combat boot sculpture out of canned goods.

Morris says the sculpture symbolizes the food bank’s boots-on-the-ground approach to fighting hunger in the community.

“It’s bringing awareness to resources that are available for people that suffer from hunger, and particularly, for me as a veterans service officer, my interest is geared towards our veterans - veterans in our county that may be hungry and don’t have food to eat,” Morris said.

Morris said he wants to know how to tap into the resources provided by the food bank, so he can share them with the veterans in Panola County.

He said he hopes the combat boot sculpture will bring awareness to those people in the community that need assistance.

“Well, I would hope two things: number one, hey here’s a place I can contribute if I am able to do that, and number two, hey here’s a place where I can get help if that’s what I need,” Morris said.

For information on how to donate to or get help from the East Texas Food Bank, visit the organization’s website.

