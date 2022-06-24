Longview nonprofit leader reacts to Roe v. Wade decision

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Some East Texas nonprofit organizations that assist young families and young mothers are joyful over the United States Supreme Court’s overturning Roe v. Wade.

Workers at Mercy Manor in Longview were in meetings all morning and had just learned of the ruling. With most of their work revolving around young families and young mothers, the issue had been heartbreaking for them over the years, often counseling women who had undergone the abortion process. Mercy Manor Director Stephanie Fears talks about the positive in hearing the decision.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.