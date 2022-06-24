Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Longview nonprofit leader reacts to Roe v. Wade decision

By Bob Hallmark
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Some East Texas nonprofit organizations that assist young families and young mothers are joyful over the United States Supreme Court’s overturning Roe v. Wade.

Workers at Mercy Manor in Longview were in meetings all morning and had just learned of the ruling. With most of their work revolving around young families and young mothers, the issue had been heartbreaking for them over the years, often counseling women who had undergone the abortion process. Mercy Manor Director Stephanie Fears talks about the positive in hearing the decision.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trina Brooks-Dawson
Indictment alleges Tyler woman embezzled money from company for 7 years
Aleigha Denise Coble
Extradited murder suspects booked into Hopkins County Jail
1,000 juvenile paddlefish now in Caddo Lake
1,000 prehistoric fish released into East Texas Lake
Raymond Jones (Source: Henderson County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)
Athens college ‘all clear’ after manhunt suspect captured
Derek Robert Hamm
Tyler man pleads guilty to federal charges after posing as war hero

Latest News

Sen. Bryan Hughes reacts to Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade
'This is the end of a terrible chapter' Sen. Bryan Hughes lauds Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wad
'The right thing': Smith County Judge and U.S. Rep. candidate Nathaniel Moran lauds SCOTUS...
'The right thing': Smith County Judge and U.S. Rep. candidate Nathaniel Moran lauds SCOTUS decision
'I'm angry and concerned' Texas Democratic Chair says Supreme Court decision will have far...
'Angry and concerned': Texas Dem. Chair says SCOTUS ruling will have far-reaching effects on woman
Mercy Manor Director Stephanie Fears
Longview nonprofit leader reacts to Roe v. Wade decision