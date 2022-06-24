Longview, Carthage squads lead way in preseason football polls

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Longview and Carthage both will start the year as No. 1 ranked teams in their respective divisions.

The official state-wide polls are being revealed over the next few days by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football and are in the annual summer magazines that subscribers are starting to get in the mail.

The Lobos will start the year as the top team in 5A DI followed by Denton Ryan and Aledo.

Carthage edged out Gilmer in the 4A DII rankings for the top two spots.

Carthage Bulldogs (KTRE Sports)

Other highlights include the District of Doom having three ranked teams including Chapel Hill at No. 3 and Timpson starting the year No. 2 in 2ADI behind state champion Shiner.

Complete list of ranked East Texas Teams

5A DI Longview #1

5A DI Tyler #24

5A DII Marshall #23

4A DI Chapel Hill #3

4A DI Kilgore # 8

4A DI Lindale #13

4A DII Carthage #1

4A DII Gilmer #2

4A DII Van #14

4A DII Jasper #17

3A DI Mt. Vernon #4

3A DI Malakoff # 7

3A DI Diboll #12

3A DI Gladewater #14

3A DI Tatum #16

3A DI Mineola #23

3A DII Newton #3

3A DII Daingerfield #4

3A DII West Rusk #5

3A DII Waskom #11

3A DII Elysian Fields #24

2A DI Timpson #2

2A DI Beckville #8

2A DI Corrigan #18

2A DI Joaquin #20

2A DII Tenaha #10

2A DII Carlisle #11

2A DII Lovelady #14

1A DI Union Hill #20

Private 6-man Longview Christian Heritage #17

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.