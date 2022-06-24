Longview advances from pool play to Championship bracket at 7on7 Championships
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KLTV) - Longview went a perfect 3-0 in pool play at the 7on7 State Championship to advance to the Championship bracket on Saturday.
Scores:
Longview 31, Coronado 19
Cypress Falls 13, Longview 33
Longview 33, FW Brewer 21
The Lobos will open up Bracket play against Klein Cain at 8:45 a.m. Saturday.
It was a rough day in the DII and DIII bracket for East Texas teams. Lindale’s day ended in the first round of the DII bracket with a 34-19 loss to Lorena. Daingerfield lost 14-7 to Crane and Garrison lost 25-13 to Gunter in the DIII bracket in first round action.
Harmony made a decent run in the DIII bracket, making it to the semifinals before losing to Brady.
