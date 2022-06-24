Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Longview advances from pool play to Championship bracket at 7on7 Championships

(KXII)
By Caleb Beames and Sevrin Lavenstein
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KLTV) - Longview went a perfect 3-0 in pool play at the 7on7 State Championship to advance to the Championship bracket on Saturday.

Scores:

Longview 31, Coronado 19

Cypress Falls 13, Longview 33

Longview 33, FW Brewer 21

The Lobos will open up Bracket play against Klein Cain at 8:45 a.m. Saturday.

It was a rough day in the DII and DIII bracket for East Texas teams. Lindale’s day ended in the first round of the DII bracket with a 34-19 loss to Lorena. Daingerfield lost 14-7 to Crane and Garrison lost 25-13 to Gunter in the DIII bracket in first round action.

Harmony made a decent run in the DIII bracket, making it to the semifinals before losing to Brady.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

