Gregg County jury duty canceled for week of June 27

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
From the Gregg County District Clerk’s Office

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (News Release) - The Gregg County District Courts have been able to clear their dockets of all trials for the week of June 27. Therefore, the District Clerk’s Office is canceling jury duty for the week.

“Anyone with a summons dated Monday, June 27, 2022, is no longer required to report for jury duty. We appreciate our citizens and their willingness to serve, but they do not have to appear next week,” said Gregg County District Clerk Trey Hattaway.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

