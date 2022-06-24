Governor Abbott’s small business series makes stop in East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Governor’s Office of Small Business Assistance is reaching out to small businesses in every region of the state to ensure they have the tools needed to succeed as a part of the Governor’s Small Business Series.

“Small businesses drive our state’s booming economy,” said Governor Abbott, according to the website. “Already home to three million small businesses that employ nearly half of the Texas workforce, our state is focused on developing an environment where entrepreneurs have the freedom to aspire, grow, and prosper. Men and women willing to take a risk, to dig deep into their own pockets and stake their future on an idea, have long written the story of Texas. That pioneering spirit still fuels our shared prosperity today. I look forward to continue working with small businesses and communities in every region of the state to ensure they have the tools needed to succeed.”

The Governor’s Small Business Series - Kilgore will connect small business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs with the resources and information needed to start, strengthen or grow a business. The event is an opportunity to network with other business owners and meet experts who can share timely, relevant, actionable advice on a multitude of small business topics.

The event is hosted by the Governor’s Office of Small Business Assistance in partnership with the Kilgore Economic Development Corporation, Kilgore College, and the Texas Workforce Commission.

“We believe that entrepreneurs and small business owners are really a very important part of the economy, especially in rural Texas,” said Kilgore College President Brenda Kays said.

“We always love having the Governor’s Office come show some love for East Texas, and it’s important for these small business owners and entrepreneurs to understand that it is important at the state level, as well as the local communities, that those businesses start and grow here in Texas,” said Kilgore Economic Development Corporation executive director Lisa Denton.

For Ruby Garrett, owner of Garrett Healthcare Services, the event provided an opportunity to learn more about additional funding.

“It wasn’t easy getting started, but by the grace of God we did, and we’re going along so far,” Garrett said.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.