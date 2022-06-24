Friday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good morning, East Texas! Very hot, humid, and mostly sunny are the weather words of the day for our Friday. A warm start in the middle 70s will lead to another hot afternoon. Highs today will range anywhere from the middle 90s to the lower 100s. Factoring in the humidity, it will likely feel more like 103-110 degrees, so everyone should try to plan on limiting time outdoors and to stay as hydrated as possible to keep safe. A stray afternoon shower or thunderstorm will be possible, but coverage for this limited rain will be quite low. Temperatures continue to climb into the weekend, placing highs in the lower 100s for some hot spots Today through Sunday. Due to the number of potential 100+ degree days, First Alert Weather Days have been issued for Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Please take this heat seriously and keep an eye out on the elderly. Another reminder to always check the back seat for children or pets before leaving your vehicle. Later on Sunday our next weak cold front will begin to move into East Texas. As the front pushes through, scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms will be possible throughout the afternoon and early evening hours, offering a chance for cooler temperatures. Along with the slightly cooler air behind the front, scattered rain chances will remain in the forecast for Monday and potentially on Tuesday as well, knocking our afternoon highs back down into the lower to middle 90s. Southerly winds return by next Wednesday and will aid in temperatures to climb back up to near 97 degrees for Thursday afternoon.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.