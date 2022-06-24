Discussions of Longview’s Amphitheater project continues

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -Longview city council members took up the pros and cons of a proposed amphitheater project during Thursday night’s meeting.

Different concerns came up concerning parking, funds, and whether the project would be an overall good fit for Longview.

The development group is requiring $12 million from the City of Longview, while the development group funds $35 million.

Mayor Andy Mack says that this will bring growth and development to Longview.

“If it did work and it came to fruition we would have an amphitheater that would promote development and grow south Longview on Interstate 20, increase our visibility, make Longview a destination, then it’s a homerun for us. So we just have to do our due diligence to make sure that what we’re thinking and what they’re saying is the same thing; then it’s a home run for us,” says Mack.

Further discussions on the amphitheater will be discussed at the next Longview city council meeting on July 14 at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall in Longview.

