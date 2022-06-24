Deep fried eggplant by Chef Simon Webster of Sabor a Pasion

Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Chef Simon Webster joins us today to share a simple deep fried eggplant with a delicious sauce.

1 cup mayonnaise

1 tablespoon honey

1 tablespoon sweet chill sauce

1/2 lemon juice

Mix all ingredients together to a soft creamy sauce.

Egg plant filling

8 oz shrimp

8 oz cod fillet

1/2 lemon juice

Salt and pepper to taste.

1 egg white

2 tablespoons heavy cream

Chop shrimp and cod together in food processor for 1 minute.

add lemon juice, salt and pepper mix 30 seconds then add cream and egg white.

Egg plants

Two egg plants

Slice a round of egg plant about 3/4 of an inch thick.

Cut a pocket 3/4 of the way through the center to create a pocket, fill with 1 tablespoon of the shrimp and cod mixture dredge in flour and then into the beer batter. Deep fry till crispy brown.

Service with dipping sauce

BEER BATTER

4 oz flour

1/2 teaspoonful of baking powder

I can of beer IPA.

Mix till smooth batter.

Click here to visit Sabor a Pasion Estate and Vineyard on Facebook.

