City of Whitehouse requests voluntary reduction in irrigation

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KLTV) - Due to current weather conditions, City of Whitehouse officials are asking residents to voluntarily reduce the amount of time they spend watering their lawn.

Officials released a statement Friday saying the city had this week met a threshold which warrants requesting voluntary compliance with a reduction in irrigation in order to alleviate demand on the water system.

The city assured residents that it has adequate water supply to meet the demands of the community, but stated that the voluntary irrigation reduction is requested to ensure that should any large water main breaks or fires occur, supply will remain ample enough to continue to meet community needs without needing to implement mandatory reductions or rely on a secondary water supplier.

The voluntary reduction schedule is as follows:

Addresses ending in an even number: Sunday, Tuesday, Thursday

Addresses ending in an odd number: Monday, Wednesday, Friday

No outdoor watering on Saturday.

All watering should be done between the hours of 6 p.m. and 10 a.m.

