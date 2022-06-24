Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

3 siblings drown in Georgia lake

By WRDW Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLNTON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT/Gray News) – Three siblings drowned Thursday night at a lake in the Amity Recreation Area of Georgia.

According to WRDW, the siblings were 22, 4 and 3 years old.

The coroner said they died sometime after 5 p.m.

Lincoln County Sheriff Paul Reviere said the Georgia Department of Natural Resources is investigating with the sheriff’s office.

All three bodies are being sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Crime Lab.

Two other people died in the same area of the lake a little over a year ago while on a boating excursion with friends and family members.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trina Brooks-Dawson
Indictment alleges Tyler woman embezzled money from company for 7 years
Aleigha Denise Coble
Extradited murder suspects booked into Hopkins County Jail
Raymond Jones (Source: Henderson County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)
Athens college ‘all clear’ after manhunt suspect captured
Source: Brownsboro Police Department Facebook page
Driver dies during Brownsboro PD traffic stop
The Chosen filming
Thousands of volunteers descend on North Texas for filming of ‘The Chosen’s’ feeding of 5,000

Latest News

Sen. Bryan Hughes reacts to Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade
'This is the end of a terrible chapter' Sen. Bryan Hughes lauds Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wad
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi: "The radical Supreme Court is eviscerating Americans' rights and...
Pelosi: 'Radical Supreme Court'
FILE - A woman walks past a building destroyed in Russian shelling in Borodyanka, on the...
Ukrainian army leaving battered city for fortified positions
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in...
Biden to speak about abortion ruling, outline his plans
Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of shooting and killing two people and wounding a third during a...
Kyle Rittenhouse releasing video game to raise money for defamation lawsuits against media