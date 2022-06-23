Wills Point man killed, passenger critically injured after vehicle strikes power pole, boulder

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Wills Point man has died after a crash early Thursday morning.

A preliminary investigation by Texas DPS showed that Austin J. Moore, 28, was driving a 2002 Ford F-150 northbound on FM 17 on Thursday morning at 2:13. While traveling north, the truck went partially off the roadway into the east ditch. Moore overcorrected to the left, the report says, and traveled off the roadway into the west side ditch. The truck then struck a power pole and a large boulder.

Moore was killed in the wreck. His passenger, Tatum M. Reed, 22, of Canton, was critically injured and remains in a Tyler hospital.

