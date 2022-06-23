Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WebXtra: Kilgore event connects small business owners to resources

By Lexi Vennetti
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - The Governor’s Small Business Series - Kilgore will connect small business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs with the resources and information needed to start, strengthen or grow a business.

The event is an opportunity to network with other business owners and meet experts who can share timely, relevant, actionable advice on a multitude of small business topics.

The event is hosted by the Governor’s Office of Small Business Assistance in partnership with the Kilgore Economic Development Corporation, Kilgore College and the Texas Workforce Commission.

