Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Video shows Vermont man attacking police troopers with excavator bucket

By Amanda Alvarado and Ike Bendavid
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 8:14 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX/Gray News) - A Vermont man faces aggravated assault charges after attacking troopers last week with an excavator, according to police. The assault was captured on dashboard camera.

Police told WCAX that what should have been an easy arrest turned into mayhem.

“It could have been, ‘Sir, turn around, put your hands around your back. You’re under arrest for an assault,’ and they would have driven away,” Vermont State Police Capt. Matt Daley said.

Police arrived last Tuesday to arrest 24-year-old Brandon Tallman on burglary and assault charges stemming from an incident a few days before.

When Troopers Skylar Velasquez and Gabe Schrauf arrived, his parents tried to stop them from arresting their son.

His mom, Amy Tallman, is seen holding onto Brandon Tallman, getting into a scuffle with the troopers as they try to pull him away.

Meanwhile, his dad, Wayne Tallman, gets into the cab of an excavator parked in the driveway.

“They don’t have a scenario at the academy where we practice this one,” Daley said.

While the troopers are on the ground with Amy Tallman and Brandon Tallman, Wayne Tallman lowers the excavator and uses it as a weapon by swinging it at them.

Schrauf points his gun at him but doesn’t pull the trigger.

Daley says the troopers made good decisions that day.

“It was a dangerous situation that you were put in, and in the end, you came out on top. You affected the arrest. You guys both went home that night. That’s the goal of why we went there,” Daley said.

Wayne Tallman faces several charges including reckless endangerment and assault on a protected official. Amy Tallman faces charges for impeding an officer.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smith County Sheriff’s Office releases name of man who died in officer-involved shooting
Cody Dewayne Fortman, 26
Man pleads guilty to 2017 Longview shooting death
Manfred Gilow
Hawkins police chief submits resignation, city council accepts
Fourth-grade teacher Eva Mireles, 44, was remembered as a loving mother and wife. She was among...
Uvalde officer and husband of slain teacher detained when he tried to save wife, official says
Billy John Scott
Bowie County man IDs brother-in-law as his murderer before dying

Latest News

This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and...
WHO considers declaring monkeypox a global health emergency
Afghan boys site near their damaged house that was destroyed in an earthquake in the Spera...
Afghans bury dead, dig for survivors after quake kills 1,000
Michael J. Fox attends "A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to Cure Parkinson's" gala benefiting...
Michael J. Fox to be awarded honorary Oscar
Three year-old Fletcher Pack watches as his mother, McKenzie Pack, fills out paperwork prior to...
Long COVID can affect children, study says