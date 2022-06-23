Trio of Angelina County golfers set to play in Texas Mexico Cup

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Three junior golfers from Angelina County will be in San Antonio starting Thursday for a three day event that puts some of the top youth golfers from Texas against some of the top youth golfers from Mexico.

The event ill take place at the Hyatt Hill Country Resort and Spa in San Antonio from June 23-26.

Hudson’s Collin Ross along with Diboll’s brotherly duo of Hunter Houl and Logan Houl will represent team Texas. Logan will participate in the 12-13 year-old division. Hunter will play in the 14-15 year-old division. Ross will represent the state in 16-18 year-old division.

The first day, will be a four-ball match play format with teams of two players each playing the better ball. The second day of competition will be foursomes match play with the two-man teams alternating shots. The final day of play will be singles competition with 18 holes of match play.

“It is pretty cool because it is like the Ryder Cup which is one of the most fun events to watch,” Hunter Houl said. “You get to play with other people that you would not normally play with on a regular basis.”

This will be the 14th year of the international event that organizers hope “allow two cultures to come together as teams to compete, and at the same time, make friendships and memories that will last a lifetime.”

This is not the first time for the Houl’s to play in the event but Ross was selected as an alternate after a player had to drop out.

“I hope I can go out and compete,” Ross said. “I usually just go and play in local tournaments, Houston or Dallas. This will be different playing with kids from Mexico.”

