Thursday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

Another hot East Texas day in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees. First Alert Weather Days in effect through Sunday due to extended dangerous heat.
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 5:10 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good morning, East Texas! We’re off to yet another warm start in the middle 70s this Thursday morning. Highs today will trend a bit hotter than yesterday, with highs expected to top off in the upper 90s and a few folks even hitting 100 degrees. Temps will feel more like 103 to 109 in some spots, so everyone should try to plan on limiting time outdoors and to stay as hydrated as possible to keep safe. A stray afternoon shower or thunderstorm will be possible, but coverage for this limited rain will be quite low. Believe it or not, but our afternoon temperatures will continue to increase, placing highs in the lower 100s for some hot spots Friday through Sunday. Due to the number of potential 100+ degree days, First Alert Weather Days have been issued for Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Please take this heat seriously and keep an eye out on the elderly. Another reminder to always check the back seat for children or pets before leaving your vehicle. Sometime on Sunday our next weak cold front will begin to move into East Texas. As the front pushes through, scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms will be possible throughout the afternoon and early evening hours, offering a chance for cooler temperatures. Along with the slightly cooler air behind the front, scattered rain chances will remain in the forecast for Monday and potentially on Tuesday as well, knocking our afternoon highs back down into the lower to middle 90s.

