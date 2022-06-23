Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Texas House Democrats requesting special session on gun reforms

By Christian Terry
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - Texas House Democrats are calling for a special session on gun reforms.

Texas House Democrats held a press conference on Thursday on gun violence and school safety when the announcement was made.

Rep. Chris Turner (D-Grand Prairie) said over the past several weeks in the aftermath of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Democratic representatives have held town halls in the state to hear what their constituents are thinking.

Turner said Thursday morning, 58 members of the caucus sent a letter to Governor Greg Abbott asking for the legislature to be called back for a special session to pass several gun reforms.

“At a minimum several common-sense reforms that enjoy bipartisan support, including raising the age to purchase an assault weapon, enacting extreme risk protective orders, closing background check loopholes, and requiring a stolen gun to be reported to law enforcement,” Turner said.

