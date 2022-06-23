Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Smith County jury sentences child molester to life

Reginald Wickware (Source: Smith County District Attorney's Office)
By Gary Bass
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Smith County jury sentenced a Tyler man to life in prison Wednesday for sexually abusing an 11-year-old girl in October 2019.

According to a press release from the Smith County District Attorney’s Office, the jury passed down the life sentence after they found Reginald M. Wickware, 52, guilty of the crime.

During the trial, Smith County prosecutors Noah Coltman and Elizabeth Anderson presented evidence of the sexual abuse.

In the punishment phase of the trial, the jury heard that Wickware had 21 previous criminal convictions since the late 1980s, the press release stated. All total, Wickware had nine previous felony convictions and 12 misdemeanor convictions.

The press release stated that it only took the jury 15 minutes to sentence Wickware to life in prison.

