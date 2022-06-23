Prehistoric animals released into East Texas Lake

CADDO LAKE, Texas (KLTV) - About 1,000 juvenile paddlefish were released today into Caddo Lake. The paddlefish is the oldest living animal in North America, predating the dinosaurs.

The creation of the Lake O the Pines Dam and Reservoir in the 1950′s stopped the natural flow of water which the fish needed to cue them to spawn in the Spring.

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, and Caddo Lake Institute have come together to reintroduce the fish to Caddo Lake since efforts have been made to increase natural water flow once again.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.