Nacogdoches’ Will Furniss picks up All-American honor

Will Furniss
Will Furniss(Nacogdoches ISD Athletics)
By Caleb Beames
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 8:32 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Recent Nacogdoches graduate Will Furniss picked up First Team-All American honors by the American Baseball Coaches Association and Rawlings.

The Ole Miss bound first baseman also received a Rawlings Gold Glove award.

Furniss had a .535 batting average going 46 for 86 at the plate. He hit four home runs and had 29 RBIs for a slugging percentage of .872. Furniss was patient at the plate, striking out just four times all season. He was walked 35 times with 21 being intentional.

