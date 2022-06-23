Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Lufkin to hold opening day party for Jones Park swimming pool

Jones Park Pool in Lufkin
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The City of Lufkin announced that the Jones Park swimming pool will open on Monday.

An opening-day ceremony will take place at 10:30 a.m. and the public is invited to attend. A free hotdog lunch will be provided by the Boys & Girls Club of Deep East Texas.

“Though we previously experienced setbacks due to a lifeguard shortage, we now have the staff to provide safe, family fun through back-to-school,” City of Lufkin Communications Director Jessica Pebsworth said. “We would like to say a big ‘thank you’ to the Boys & Girls Club for getting our lifeguards certified and our media partners and the public for helping get the word out about our staffing challenges. Without their assistance, opening the pool would not have been possible.”

Jones Park pool will be open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Pool rules are posted and must be observed.

Jones Park Pool rules
