Louisiana deputy tracks down Henderson residents to return lost luggage

Deputy Benji Phelps with the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office reunites a lost suitcase with...
Deputy Benji Phelps with the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office reunites a lost suitcase with its owner, a teen from Henderson.(Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - A sheriff’s deputy from Louisiana went the extra mile (literally) to help reunite a piece of lost luggage with its owner in Texas.

According to a social media post by the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Benji Phelps noticed a large suitcase in the middle of the road as he was patrolling Interstate 39 north of Natchitoches on Saturday, June 13. After safely securing the luggage, Phelps checked the contents of the suitcase and noticed some medication had a patient’s name on it and originated from a pharmacy in Henderson.

The pharmacist agreed to assist Phelps in tracking down the family. One of the parents revealed they had lost their daughter’s suitcase while traveling through Louisiana and were in the process of attempting to replace the lost items in time for their daughter to attend water skiing lessons in Zachary, La.

Phelps then made arrangements to meet the family at French Market Express off I-49 to return the lost suitcase on Saturday, June 18.

