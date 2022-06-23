Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Indictment alleges Tyler Pipe employee embezzled money from company for 7 years

Trina Brooks-Dawson
Trina Brooks-Dawson(Gregg County Jail)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A recently obtained federal grand jury indictment alleges that a Tyler woman spent seven years embezzling tens of thousands of dollars from Tyler Pipe.

Trina Brooks-Dawson was indicted in November 2021 for embezzling $60,615.24 between December 25, 2013 and December 30, 2020. The indictment states she siphoned the money from Tyler Pipe’s Hourly Pension Plan. Brooks-Dawson, 52, of Tyler, was booked into the Gregg County Jail on Wednesday

Trina Brooks-Dawson, 52, of Tyler, was booked in the Gregg County Jail on Wednesday.

