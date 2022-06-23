Extradited murder suspects booked into Hopkins County Jail

HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Two people wanted for murder have been extradited from Missouri and booked into the Hopkins County Jail.

Diamonte Jakeli Payne, 28, of Fort Worth, and Aleigha Denise Coble, 21, of Colbert, Oklahoma are wanted in connection with the killing of Giovanni Alexis Najarro, 35, of Dallas. Najarro’s body and abandoned vehicle was found Hopkins County on the night of Tuesday, June 14.

Payne and Coble were both booked into the jail Thursday on a charge of murder.

