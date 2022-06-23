Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Extradited murder suspects booked into Hopkins County Jail

Aleigha Denise Coble
Aleigha Denise Coble(Hopkins County Jail)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Two people wanted for murder have been extradited from Missouri and booked into the Hopkins County Jail.

Diamonte Jakeli Payne, 28, of Fort Worth, and Aleigha Denise Coble, 21, of Colbert, Oklahoma are wanted in connection with the killing of Giovanni Alexis Najarro, 35, of Dallas. Najarro’s body and abandoned vehicle was found Hopkins County on the night of Tuesday, June 14.

Payne and Coble were both booked into the jail Thursday on a charge of murder.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smith County Sheriff’s Office releases name of man who died in officer-involved shooting
Cody Dewayne Fortman, 26
Man pleads guilty to 2017 Longview shooting death
Manfred Gilow
Hawkins police chief submits resignation, city council accepts
Fourth-grade teacher Eva Mireles, 44, was remembered as a loving mother and wife. She was among...
Uvalde officer and husband of slain teacher detained when he tried to save wife, official says
Billy John Scott
Bowie County man IDs brother-in-law as his murderer before dying

Latest News

East Texas animal rescues are feeling the effects of the inflation of pet food.
East Texas animal rescues feeling effects of rising cost of pet food
B 29 Feature Plane
Iconic WWII aircraft coming to Tyler for Rose City Air Fest, Thunder Over Cedar Creek
School Safety
Region 7 specialists offer mental health, school safety sessions for East Texas educators
Influx At Shelters
Shelter intakes increase as the temperatures get hotter