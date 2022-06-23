Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

East Texas economist breaks down gas tax holiday proposal

“Any short-term gain is going to haunt us as long-term pain.”
Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
By Lexi Vennetti
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - President Biden is calling on Congress to suspend the federal tax on gas and diesel for three months in an effort to curb high gas prices.

The gas tax holiday would mean that for 90 days, drivers would not pay the 18.4 cents a gallon tax on gas and 24.4 cents a gallon tax on diesel.

“All this is going to do is kick the can down a little bit and not very far,” UT Tyler professor of management Dr. Harold Doty said. “Any short-term gain is going to haunt us as long-term pain.”

“It could end up being more harm than good because right now we’re just beginning to see some positive effects from demand destruction,” Doty said.

According to the Associated Press, if the gas savings were fully passed along to consumers, people would roughly save 3.6% at the pump.

“It’s going to shift demand back up a little bit which will just cause more price pressure, and when they take the brakes off, we’ll be right back where we started from, at best,” Doty said.

Biden is also calling on states to suspend their own gas taxes or provide similar relief.

“The Biden administration is trying to do something, and I’m glad they’re trying to do something, but I think there are other activities they should be looking at that might address the fundamental problems,” Doty said.

“What we really have is a problem with our refining capacity and during the pandemic that was reduced in the United States. You cannot replace that capacity in 90 days, period.”

Congress would need to approved the federal tax break to see this enacted.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect dead after officer-involved shooting near Lindale
The truck could be seen leaning off the side of an overpass on US Highway 271 in Gilmer.
Semi-truck hanging off overpass in Gilmer
In this photo provided by Wonders of the Mekong taken on June 14, 2022, a man touches a giant...
World’s largest recorded freshwater fish caught in Cambodia
One person was seriously injured in an overnight shooting in Smith County.
One seriously injured in Smith County shooting
Manfred Gilow
Hawkins police chief submits resignation, city council accepts

Latest News

B 29 Feature Plane
Iconic WWII aircraft coming to Tyler for Rose City Air Fest, Thunder Over Cedar Creek
Influx At Shelters
Shelter intakes increase as the temperatures get hotter
School Safety
Region 7 specialists offer mental health, school safety sessions for East Texas educators
Senate Committee
Senate Committee Hearing Day 2
Gas Tax Holiday
East Texas economist breaks down gas tax holiday proposal