Driver dies during Brownsboro PD traffic stop

BROWNSBORO, Texas (KLTV) - During a routine traffic stop by a Brownsboro Police Department officer, a driver suffered a medical emergency and later died, despite lifesaving efforts by the officer and EMS personnel.

According to a post on the Brownsboro PD Facebook page, the BPD officer on duty stopped a vehicle at about 11:10 a.m. Tuesday for a taillight that wasn’t working.

“During the stop, the driver of the vehicle had a medical emergency (not a gunshot wound), and EMS was called,” the Facebook post stated.

The Facebook post stated the BPD officer and EMS personnel worked on the driver for several minutes trying to save the person’s life.

Currently, the Brownsboro Police Department is waiting on the autopsy result to give the exact cause of death, the Facebook post stated.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.