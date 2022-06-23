Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Driver dies during Brownsboro PD traffic stop

Source: Brownsboro Police Department Facebook page
Source: Brownsboro Police Department Facebook page(Brownsboro Police Department Facebook page)
By Gary Bass
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROWNSBORO, Texas (KLTV) - During a routine traffic stop by a Brownsboro Police Department officer, a driver suffered a medical emergency and later died, despite lifesaving efforts by the officer and EMS personnel.

According to a post on the Brownsboro PD Facebook page, the BPD officer on duty stopped a vehicle at about 11:10 a.m. Tuesday for a taillight that wasn’t working.

“During the stop, the driver of the vehicle had a medical emergency (not a gunshot wound), and EMS was called,” the Facebook post stated.

The Facebook post stated the BPD officer and EMS personnel worked on the driver for several minutes trying to save the person’s life.

Currently, the Brownsboro Police Department is waiting on the autopsy result to give the exact cause of death, the Facebook post stated.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smith County Sheriff’s Office releases name of man who died in officer-involved shooting
Manfred Gilow
Hawkins police chief submits resignation, city council accepts
Cody Dewayne Fortman, 26
Man pleads guilty to 2017 Longview shooting death
Fourth-grade teacher Eva Mireles, 44, was remembered as a loving mother and wife. She was among...
Uvalde officer and husband of slain teacher detained when he tried to save wife, official says
The Chosen filming
Thousands of volunteers descend on North Texas for filming of ‘The Chosen’s’ feeding of 5,000

Latest News

1,000 juvenile paddlefish now in Caddo Lake
Prehistoric animals released into East Texas Lake
1,000 juvenile paddlefish now in Caddo Lake
Prehistoric animals released into East Texas Lake
Trina Brooks-Dawson
Indictment alleges Tyler woman embezzled money from company for 7 years
Garth Brooks talks about his upcoming concert in Houston.
Garth Brooks talks return to Houston for final performance of Stadium Tour