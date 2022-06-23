Cities of Bullard, Troup cancel Independence Day events due to drought conditions, burn ban

BULLARD, Texas (KLTV) - Two East Texas cities have made the decision to cancel their July 4 weekend events due to extremely dry conditions.

Troup is the latest city to cancel its event. The fireworks display had been set for July 2 in Troup, but officials announced the change on Thursday.

“Our fireworks show producer spoke with Troup Volunteer Fire Department Chief Tim Mager and he was not comfortable with going forward,” Troup Community Development Corporation Executive Director Suzanne Loudamy said. “The risk is just too great and the safety of our citizens and property is of the upmost importance. We are disappointed and we know others will be as well.”

Bullard’s ‘Blast Over Bullard’ event has also been canceled.

The event was to have been held on July 2. The City says that due to drought-like conditions and the recent burn ban that was issued for Cherokee County, where Bullard High School is located, the decision was made to cancel the event.

The City of Bullard’s full statement follows:

To Our Community:

It is with deepest regret that we must announce the cancellation of this year’s 2022 Blast Over Bullard event.

We know that this will come as an enormous disappointment, not only to the food vendors, retail vendors, and sponsors, but also to our community.This is not a decision that we have taken lightly but there are many concerning factors that have caused us to make this decision at this time.

The uncertainty caused by the drought-like conditions and the recent burn ban that was issued for all Cherokee County (which includes Bullard High School) on Wednesday, June 22, 2022. This announcement and other factors outside our control has forced us to make the difficult decision to cancel the event.

Secondly, our primary concern is always the responsibility we feel towards our vendors and sponsors, who support and depend on our events, and towards our community – to always provide them (and you) a safe and welcoming environment during our events.With that said, we have concluded that for reasons that are out of our control, we cannot guarantee that we would be able to deliver the type of event experience that would meet our standards.

We understand that this change may cause a great inconvenience for you, and we sincerely apologize.

Again, on behalf of the City, we would like you all to know how deeply sorry we are about not being able to execute our event and any unfulfilled expectations that this may cause. We truly appreciate each one of you and hope you continue to attend our future events

