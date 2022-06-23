Brian Malone ‘back in the head coaching business’ at Arp ISD

ARP, Texas (KLTV) - Brian Malone is Arp’s new boys basketball coach, and he has ideas that he believes will make the Tigers more competitive.

Malone takes over from Joe Crawford who recorded his 400th win in January. While Crawford still plans to teach, he stepped down from coaching; enter Brian Malone

“I’ve been dying to get back into the head coaching business, on that side of the ball, and I thought Arp was a great fit, Malone said. “Coach Mickey, I love him; he’s a great guy. He came in and told me, ‘Be yourself. Do what you feel is best for the kids,’ so I’m here to do that.”

Malone inherits a team that missed the playoffs last season for the first time in a while. The former assistant at Tatum will bring a piece of that style with him to Arp

“Well, you know, coming from Tatum, Coach Carr he was a great guy,” Malone said. “He taught me a lot of things about how to approach the game. Things that help your program, so I think bringing that philosophy to Arp will help these kids. I think it will be beneficial.”

“We’ll get up in people’s faces and just bring the pressure,” Malone said. “We have the kids to do that here at Arp, and I think the style of play I’ve been coached to play, the way I played in high school and college, I think it’ll be beneficial to our kids here at Arp.”

Malone also is an assistant football coach at Arp. On the court or on the field, he’s a coach on a mission to win.

