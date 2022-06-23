Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Athens college ‘all clear’ after manhunt suspect captured

Raymond Jones (Source: Henderson County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)
By Gary Bass
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ATHENS, Texas (KLTV) - Trinity Valley Community College in Athens was placed on lockdown as law enforcement conducted a manhunt, according to Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse. TVCC has since issued an “all clear.”

The suspect is now in custody, according to a post on the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

“ATHENS CAMPUS LOCKDOWN ALL CLEAR: The Athens campus emergency has passed,” a post on the TVCC Facebook page stated Thursday afternoon. “ALL CLEAR. Resume normal activities.”

According to a post on the Athens Police Department Facebook page, the manhunt started earlier today when Henderson County Sheriff’s Office investigators went to West College Street in Athens to retrieve a stolen vehicle.

When the HCSO investigators got to the scene, they were confronted by a man, who has now been identified as Raymond Loden. Loden allegedly pointed a rifle at the investigators, and one of the law enforcement officers fired a shot at Loden, a post on the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page stated.

Loden then fled the scene on foot, according to law enforcement.

As a result of the incident, an erroneous rumor that said there was an active shooter in the city started, the Athens PD Facebook post stated.

“This is an armed suspect incident that is ongoing but not an active shooter situation,” said Athens Police Chief John Densmore.

