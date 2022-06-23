Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Amarillo Fire Department handed 6 to 8 week old baby using ‘Safe Haven Law’

The Amarillo Fire Department was handed a six to eight week old baby by an individual yesterday afternoon using the ‘Safe Haven Law’.
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Fire Department was handed a six to eight week old baby by an individual yesterday afternoon using the ‘Safe Haven Law’.

According to the release, the baby appeared to be in good health and the person had the paperwork from the hospital along with records of shots.

Amarillo police and other authorities were notified. The child was taken in by Amarillo Medical Services for a checkup and is doing fine.

