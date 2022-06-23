Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Affidavit: Killeen man stabbed wife, drove her to hospital; arrested in parking lot outside ER

Laqauintin Rashaud Idlebird, 33
Laqauintin Rashaud Idlebird, 33(Bell County Jail)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A Killeen man charged in the stabbing of his wife on June 9 allegedly drove the woman to the hospital and waited for her in the parking lot outside the emergency room, according to an arrest warrant obtained by KWTX.

Laqauintin Rashaud Idlebird, 33, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Online jail records reveal he is held at the Bell County Jail on a $150,000 bond.

At about 5:40 a.m. on June 9, officers responded to a call regarding a woman with life-threatening stab wounds at Baylor Scott and White Temple.

The affidavit states the victim had been stabbed in the chest and abdominal area. She underwent surgery for her wounds.

Hospital staff members told police officers the victim revealed the man who stabbed her had “brought her to the hospital,” leading authorities to find Idlebird in the parking lot outside the hospital.

Investigators eventually learned Idlebird and the stabbing victim were married and shared a home together in Temple.

After executing a search warrant at the Temple residence, investigators located a pocket knife and a pool of blood in the bedroom, the affidavit states.

Once she recovered from surgery, the victim told police in an interview that the suspect had stabbed her with the pocket knife in the bedroom of their home.

