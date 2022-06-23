2-vehicle wreck slowing traffic on Beckham Ave.
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Traffic is slowing near the intersection Beckham Avenue and Hospital Street in wake of a two-vehicle wreck that occurred Thursday evening.
Tyler police officers and firefighters, along with EMS personnel, responded to the crash, which involved a silver passenger car and a red SUV.
Motorists traveling in that part of Tyler should exercise caution and expect delays. Be alert for emergency personnel until the wreck is cleared.
