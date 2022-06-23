Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

2-vehicle wreck slowing traffic on Beckham Ave.

Source: KLTV Staff
Source: KLTV Staff(KLTV Staff)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Traffic is slowing near the intersection Beckham Avenue and Hospital Street in wake of a two-vehicle wreck that occurred Thursday evening.

Tyler police officers and firefighters, along with EMS personnel, responded to the crash, which involved a silver passenger car and a red SUV.

Motorists traveling in that part of Tyler should exercise caution and expect delays. Be alert for emergency personnel until the wreck is cleared.

Source: KLTV Staff
Source: KLTV Staff(KLTV Staff)

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smith County Sheriff’s Office releases name of man who died in officer-involved shooting
Aleigha Denise Coble
Extradited murder suspects booked into Hopkins County Jail
Manfred Gilow
Hawkins police chief submits resignation, city council accepts
The Chosen filming
Thousands of volunteers descend on North Texas for filming of ‘The Chosen’s’ feeding of 5,000
Cody Dewayne Fortman, 26
Man pleads guilty to 2017 Longview shooting death

Latest News

Angelina County extension agent Cary Sims has heard that hay production is at 25% of where it...
2022 Texas hay production outlook appears bleak
Wills Point man killed, passenger critically injured after vehicle strikes power pole, boulder
Deputy Benji Phelps with the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office reunites a lost suitcase with...
Louisiana deputy tracks down Henderson residents to return lost luggage
Raymond Jones (Source: Henderson County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)
Athens college ‘all clear’ after manhunt suspect captured