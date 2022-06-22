Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WebXtra: Lufkin’s Hunter Ditsworth signs to play baseball for Angelina College

By Caleb Beames
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KLTV) - “Better late than never” was the thought of Angelina Baseball coach Jeff Livin as he watched recent Lufkin graduate Hunter Ditsworth sign his letter of intent to join the Roadrunner baseball team.

Ditsworth made his decision after his senior season ended, which saw his Lufkin Panthers make it to the 5A Region II Semifinals. Ditsworth was the 16-5A Pitcher of the Year, finishing with 11 wins, six complete games, a team-best 1.39 ERA and 63 strikeouts.

“I had a good season,” Ditsworth said. “It made me fall in love with the game a little more and coach Livin talked me into it.”

Joining the Roadrunners may appear to be a last minute decision but it has been something on the mind of Livin dating back to win Hunter was on the national stage with the Lufkin All-Stars at the Little League World Series.

“We offered Hunter when he was 12 years-old,” Livin said. “I told him we wanted him. We have been working on this for a long time. I have watched him grow and develop.”

Livin knows how to develop pitchers with major leaguers Josh Tomlin, Clay Buchholz and Andrew Cashner all coming from his clubhouse.

“I hope he can develop me on the mound and I help him out as much as he helps me out.”

The AC baseball team struggled with depth this past season after rebuilding from a canceled 2021 season. Ditsworth should bring some help.

“He is a competitor beyond belief,” Livin said. “He has consistency and I think we have a chance to do a lot of things with him.”

