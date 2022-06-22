Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Walnut Grove Water Supply announces water restrictions

(Pexels.com)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KLTV) - The Walnut Grove Water Supply Corporation announced water restrictions for its customers beginning Monday.

The company said the restrictions are needed due to limited rainfall and extreme heat causing high water demand. The irrigation controls are being implemented to ensure adequate water is available for all members.

Outside irrigation is permitted on alternate days only.

Odd-numbered addresses may irrigate (water yards and gardens) on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday only.

Even-numbered addresses may irrigate (water yards and gardens) on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday only.

No outside irrigation is permitted on Sunday.

Violating the irrigation control schedule can result in penalties, up to the loss of water service.

The restrictions are effective June 27 through Sept. 30.

