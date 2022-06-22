Uvalde CISD Police Chief Pete Arrendondo placed on administrative leave

UVALDE, Texas (KWTX) - Embattled Uvalde CISD Police Chief Pete Arredondo, under fire for his handling of the police response to the massacre at Robb Elementary on May 24, has been placed on administrative leave.

Uvalde CISD Superintendent Hal Harrell announced the decision on Wednesday, a day after the top law enforcement officer in the state of Texas described the response to the massacre as an “abject failure.”

“Today, I am still without details of the investigation being conducted by various agencies. Because of the lack of clarity that remains and the unknown timing of when I will receive the results of the investigations, I have made the decision to place Chief Arredondo on administrative leave effective (June 22),” Harrell said.

Mike Hernandez, a lieutenant with the school district’s police force, will now be the acting police chief.

Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw on Tuesday told a state Senate committee that police could have stopped the shooter at Robb Elementary School three minutes after arriving were it not for the indecisiveness of the on-scene commander, who “placed the lives of officers before those of children.”

McCraw said Arredondo was “antithetical” to two decades of police training since the Columbine High School massacre, which dictates that officers confront active shooters as quickly as possible.

“The officers had weapons; the children had none,” McCraw said. “The officers had body armor; the children had none. The officers had training; the subject had none. One hour, 14 minutes and 8 seconds. That’s how long children waited, and the teachers waited, in Room 111 to be rescued.”

