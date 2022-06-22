Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Smith County Sheriff’s Office releases name of man who died in officer-involved shooting

((Source: Pexels/stock image))
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Smith County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the man killed in an officer-involved shooting Tuesday in Smith County.

Taylor Ray Stevenson, 25, of Greenville, was killed near Lindale by law enforcement responding to a call regarding a break-in.

A woman texted her mother that her boyfriend, Stevenson, had kicked in the bedroom door where she was hiding with her two small children. The sheriff’s office reports he assaulted her and attempted to take her phone.

According to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement determined Stevenson had a pistol in his hand, shortly after deputies notified dispatch shots had been fired and the actor was down.

Texas Rangers are investigating. The officer involved in the shooting is on administrative leave pending the completion of the investigation.

Previous: Suspect dead after officer-involved shooting near Lindale

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect dead after officer-involved shooting near Lindale
The truck could be seen leaning off the side of an overpass on US Highway 271 in Gilmer.
Semi-truck hanging off overpass in Gilmer
In this photo provided by Wonders of the Mekong taken on June 14, 2022, a man touches a giant...
World’s largest recorded freshwater fish caught in Cambodia
One person was seriously injured in an overnight shooting in Smith County.
One seriously injured in Smith County shooting
Manfred Gilow
Hawkins police chief submits resignation, city council accepts

Latest News

Dontrey Ray Walker, 25
Longview man sentenced to 60 years for murdering girlfriend
Lorenzo Johnson
Angelina County Sheriff’s Office arrests man in connection with animal abuse video
KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F
Region 7 Professional School Counselor Specialist Dana Harper
WebXtra: Region 7 specialists offer mental health, school safety sessions for East Texas educators
We have declared First Alert Weather Days from Thursday through Sunday to account for the...
First Alert Weather Days issued due to dangerous heat levels