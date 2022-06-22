Smith County Sheriff’s Office releases name of man who died in officer-involved shooting

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Smith County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the man killed in an officer-involved shooting Tuesday in Smith County.

Taylor Ray Stevenson, 25, of Greenville, was killed near Lindale by law enforcement responding to a call regarding a break-in.

A woman texted her mother that her boyfriend, Stevenson, had kicked in the bedroom door where she was hiding with her two small children. The sheriff’s office reports he assaulted her and attempted to take her phone.

According to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement determined Stevenson had a pistol in his hand, shortly after deputies notified dispatch shots had been fired and the actor was down.

Texas Rangers are investigating. The officer involved in the shooting is on administrative leave pending the completion of the investigation.

