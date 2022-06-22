Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Man pleads guilty to 2017 Longview shooting death

Cody Dewayne Fortman, 26
Cody Dewayne Fortman, 26
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A man pleaded guilty to murder in the 124th District Court of Gregg County.

Cody Dewayne Fortman, 26, pleaded guilty to the murder of Treveion Johnson, 22, of Longview.

The murder occurred on Oct. 15, 2017, in a Longview home where Johnson had been shot multiple times.

The sentencing hearing will be held at a later date.

