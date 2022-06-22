Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

La. nursing home owner charged with felony cruelty in deadly Ida evacuations

Officials with the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) announced on Thursday, Sept. 2 they are...
Officials with the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) announced on Thursday, Sept. 2 they are investigating the deaths of four nursing home residents who were evacuated to at a facility due to Hurricane Ida.(WVUE FOX8)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Bob Dean, the owner of seven Louisiana nursing homes that evacuated to a “nightmare” warehouse in Independence ahead of Hurricane Ida’s landfall, has been arrested by the state’s attorney general’s office.

A.G. Jeff Landry says Dean has been charged in Tangipahoa Parish with eight felony counts of cruelty to persons with infirmities, five felony counts of Medicaid fraud, and two felony counts of obstruction of justice.

Landry says Dean refused to move his residents out of the warehouse, which was described as horrific and inhumane and billed Medicaid for dates his residents were “not receiving proper care.” He’s also accused of engaging in conduct “intended to intimidate or obstruct public health officials and law enforcement,” when he refused state inspectors access to the facility while people were dying.

RELATED STORIES

Lawsuit filed over ‘horrific and inhumane’ conditions at nursing home evacuation warehouse where 7 died

Zurik: Nursing home residents evacuated to warehouse describe ‘nightmare’ conditions

Seven people crammed into the warehouse died.

Officials in Tangipahoa Parish said the facility was expecting 300 people but that number quickly grew to 800 people. State agencies were notified and attempted to inspect the facility but were turned away. The state then decided that the residents inside needed to be relocated to various other facilities across the state.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect dead after officer-involved shooting near Lindale
The truck could be seen leaning off the side of an overpass on US Highway 271 in Gilmer.
Semi-truck hanging off overpass in Gilmer
In this photo provided by Wonders of the Mekong taken on June 14, 2022, a man touches a giant...
World’s largest recorded freshwater fish caught in Cambodia
One person was seriously injured in an overnight shooting in Smith County.
One seriously injured in Smith County shooting
Manfred Gilow
Hawkins police chief submits resignation, city council accepts

Latest News

East Texas animal rescues are feeling the effects of the inflation of pet food.
East Texas animal rescues feeling effects of rising cost of pet food
B 29 Feature Plane
Iconic WWII aircraft coming to Tyler for Rose City Air Fest, Thunder Over Cedar Creek
Influx At Shelters
Shelter intakes increase as the temperatures get hotter
School Safety
Region 7 specialists offer mental health, school safety sessions for East Texas educators
Senate Committee
Senate Committee Hearing Day 2