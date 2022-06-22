Jacksonville ISD police chief testifies before Texas Senate committee investigating school safety
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 8:39 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - Jacksonville ISD Police Chief Bill Avera testified before committees in the Texas House and Texas Senate about school safety on Tuesday evening.
Avera joined Humble ISD Police Chief Solomon Cook to share their insights and ideas for dealing with school threats, how to firm up schools, and other important issues. Listen to Avera speak in the video above.
Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.