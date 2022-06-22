Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Central Texas deputies guarding inmates after TDCJ bus breaks down on Highway 6

Deputies and police officers are guarding 27 inmates after the prison bus they were riding in...
Deputies and police officers are guarding 27 inmates after the prison bus they were riding in broke down in Riesel, Texas.(Tami Kadlacek)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIESEL, Texas (KWTX) - Deputies with the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office and officers with the Riesel and Mart police departments are guarding more than two dozen inmates after a Texas Department of Criminal Justice bus broke down Wednesday morning on Highway 6.

TDCJ Spokesperson Robert Hurst said a transport bus overheated in Riesel while on the way to the Hughes Unit in Gatesville from Huntsville, Texas.

Three officers and 27 inmates are onboard the bus.

Another bus is currently on its way from Gatesville to pick up the inmates and take them to the Hughes Unit, Hurst said.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect dead after officer-involved shooting near Lindale
The truck could be seen leaning off the side of an overpass on US Highway 271 in Gilmer.
Semi-truck hanging off overpass in Gilmer
In this photo provided by Wonders of the Mekong taken on June 14, 2022, a man touches a giant...
World’s largest recorded freshwater fish caught in Cambodia
One person was seriously injured in an overnight shooting in Smith County.
One seriously injured in Smith County shooting
Student arrested for possession of a weapon
Student arrested for possession of a weapon

Latest News

Angelina County runaway child found
Angelina County Sheriff’s Office arrests man in connection with animal abuse video
Maci Welch talks about her children's book.
WebXtra: Children’s book helps aims to help kids cope with parents’ divorce
Maci Welch talks about her children's book.
WebXtra: Children's book aims to help kids cope with parents' divorce
Cody Dewayne Fortman, 26
Man pleads guilty to 2017 Longview shooting death
WEBXTRA: All-abilities accessible boat ramp opens on Sam Rayburn reservoir
All-abilities accessible boat ramp opens on Sam Rayburn reservoir