Bowie County man IDs brother-in-law as his murderer before dying

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Maud man died Tuesday night, but not before claiming it was his brother-in-law who shot him.

According to a report by the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office, at 7:54 p.m. Tuesday, deputies were dispatched to a shooting in the 500 block of Birch Street in Maud. Upon arrival, officers found a man suffering gunshot wounds lying in the roadway being attended to by a citizen who had called 911. The report states that the man, identified as Larry Dewayne Kirby, 39, told the 911 caller that his brother-law, Billy John Scott, was who shot him. Kirby died as a result of his injuries after the arrival of EMS personnel.

According to the report, Scott, 50, of Maud, fled the scene before deputies arrived. However, Scott was eventually reached by telephone and arrangements were made for his surrender. Scott was then said to be taken in without incident and booked into the Bi-State Jail in Texarkana on a charge of murder. No bond amount has been set yet.

