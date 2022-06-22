Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Artist Jim Leysath begins his summer painting classes

Jim Leysath began his art classes at the East Texas Museum on Wednesday.
Jim Leysath began his art classes at the East Texas Museum on Wednesday.(all use)
By Sevrin Lavenstein
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Jim Leysath continues to not let his disability get in the way of his passion for creating art. Wednesday was the start of his art classes at the Museum of East Texas where he is now able to share his passion and his techniques with other individuals with disabilities. Leysath says he was motivated to keep the class light and show the fun of painting to his students.

“It will be a good day, happy day, and fun day because painting is fun,” said Leysath. “We have assistance, all kinds of assistance, and it’s all going to go smooth.”

He had six students from the Burke Center participate in his first class, which will run throughout the summer.

Previous story: Lufkin man highlights possibilities for artists with special needs

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect dead after officer-involved shooting near Lindale
The truck could be seen leaning off the side of an overpass on US Highway 271 in Gilmer.
Semi-truck hanging off overpass in Gilmer
In this photo provided by Wonders of the Mekong taken on June 14, 2022, a man touches a giant...
World’s largest recorded freshwater fish caught in Cambodia
One person was seriously injured in an overnight shooting in Smith County.
One seriously injured in Smith County shooting
Manfred Gilow
Hawkins police chief submits resignation, city council accepts

Latest News

WEBXTRA: All-abilities accessible boat ramp opens on Sam Rayburn reservoir
Jasper County officials unveil all-abilities boat ramps
Maci Welch talks about her children's book.
WebXtra: Children’s book aims to help kids cope with parents’ divorce
City of Overton rescinds boil water notice
TxDOT says new overpass nearly complete in Zavalla