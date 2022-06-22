Angelina County Sheriff’s Office arrests man in connection with animal abuse video
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Angelina County authorities arrested a man who they believe is responsible for abusing multiple dogs and recording it.
According to a social media post by the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office, Lorenzo Johnson was arrested on a charge of felony cruelty to animals. Three dogs were taken from Johnson’s property. The dogs will be in custody of the county until a court hearing is held.
