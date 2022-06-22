Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Anderson County issues burn ban

A burn ban restricts outdoor burning of any kind and are enforced by the local sheriff’s office. Any people caught violating the ban face a fine of $100 to $500.(MGN)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Anderson County Commissioners Court issued a county-wide burn ban on Wednesday.

The ban on outdoor burning will be in effect for 90 days or until the restrictions are terminated based on either the Texas Forest Service stating drought conditions no longer exist or the Commissioners Court or county judge determine the order no longer is needed based on circumstances.

Anderson County joins the counties of Henderson, Upshur, Angelina and Polk which issued burn bans on Tuesday.

