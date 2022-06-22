Anderson County issues burn ban

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Anderson County Commissioners Court issued a county-wide burn ban on Wednesday.

The ban on outdoor burning will be in effect for 90 days or until the restrictions are terminated based on either the Texas Forest Service stating drought conditions no longer exist or the Commissioners Court or county judge determine the order no longer is needed based on circumstances.

Anderson County joins the counties of Henderson, Upshur, Angelina and Polk which issued burn bans on Tuesday.

