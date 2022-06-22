All-abilities accessible boat ramp opens on Sam Rayburn reservoir

JASPER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A new all-abilities accessible boat ramp is now open on Sam Rayburn reservoir.

Scott Duncan, Chief Deputy for Jasper County Sheriff’s Office explains how he was inspired through his son to ask for and help build, a special needs boat ramp that will allow for people with special needs to enjoy the Sam Rayburn reservoir in the same way that able bodied people are.

